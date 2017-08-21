Longview police seeking 4 men in Family Dollar robbery

Longview Police hope the public can help locate the men who broke into a dollar store on August 13.



The burglary occurred at the Family Dollar at 935 Young Street. The suspects broke the front window and stole items from the store, police say.



Police ask that anyone who recognizes the men in these photos or who knows anything about the burglary to please call Det. Christopher Bethard at 903-237-1161. You can also call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 903-236-7867 and refer to case #17-12513. You can also visit www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

