Child care-flighted to Dallas burn unit following kitchen accident

A child has been care-flighted to a Dallas burn unit after an incident at a home on Duncan Street in Tyler, police say.



Don Martin, PIO for the Tyler Police Department, says that the child was severely burned after she stepped onto an oven door as if it were a stepladder. She then reached onto the stovetop and pulled a large cooking pan of boiling water and noodles on top of her while the mother had her back turned, Martin says.

According to police, the child's mother was in the kitchen, however had her back turned to the child.



The child has been transported to ETMC where she was care-flighted to the burn unit at Children's Hospital in Dallas, Martin says.

The incident is being investigated as an accident.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.