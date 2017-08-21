18-month-old recovering after near-drowning

A child is recovering after Monday afternoon near-drowning, north of Flint.

About 4:45 p.m., county officials confirmed they responded to a location near the intersection of County Road 195 and County Road 1125 in response to a near-drowning.

According to Smith County’s public information officer, Sgt. Darrell Coslin, the incident occurred when an 18-month-old fell into a pond. After performing CPR, family members were able to get the child breathing again and waited for EMS to arrive.

Officials say the child was then transported by an ambulance to the Mother Francis Hospital.

