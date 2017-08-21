Opposing sides to speak out Tyler ISD board meeting

Tonight, the Tyler ISD board meeting will commence and per policy, allow 30 minutes of their meeting for comments from the public



A large presence is expected from those against, as well as those in favor of, changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

WATCH LIVE: Tyler ISD School Board meets, will hear from public on school name change



D.G Montalvo plans to speak about his youngest daughter, a recent Robert E. Lee graduate, who just completed college orientation.



Montalvo said, “The people that were in that room, that saw our young girl, our youngest, walk in with a Robert E. Lee sweatshirt, they were taken back. There were actually gasps because they wondered 'Is she a racist?'"



His daughter is proud to be finished with high school, but feels she didn't have a say in her identity.



“Robert E. Lee thrusts an identity among a lot of people that they didn't ask for, that they don't identify with, and that they don't like,” said Montalvo.



Meanwhile, Gary Bayless also plans to speak tonight, but he supports keeping the high school's name, and plans on talking about Lee's role in American history.



Bayless says, "Lee never did own slaves. He was a military man. As a matter of fact, he wrote to his wife in 1856 and he said, 'In this enlightened age, there are few I believe, but will acknowledge that slavery as an institution is immoral and a political evil in any country’”.



Both sides are expecting a heavy presence of supporters at tonight's meeting, but ultimately the Tyler ISD board will decide if the name needs to change.



The meeting starts at 7 PM and will be held at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex.

Anyone who would like to speak must sign up at least ten minutes before the meeting's start.

RELATED: Large turnout expected at Tyler ISD board meeting following petition to change school's name

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.