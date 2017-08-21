Pedestrian taken to Tyler hospital after being struck by vehicle

One person was taken to the hospital in Tyler after being struck by a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

Tyler Police say a 90-year-old male was crossing the street, in the crosswalk, and was struck by a female driver attempting to make a left turn.

The driver told police she did not see the man and that he was in her blind spot.

The wreck occurred in the Walmart parking lot on South Broadway.

The pedestrian was transported to a Tyler hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he did have a bump to the head but is expected to be alright.

The driver who hit the pedestrian was not ticketed.

