Pedestrian taken to Tyler hospital after being struck by vehicle

Two suspects in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted.More >>
Two suspects in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
Tyler police are responding to wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
Tyler police are responding to wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
From the Texas Department of Public Safety TYLER - On Saturday, August 19, at approximately 6:30 PM, Troopers responded to call for a welfare check on the driver of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Reginal Bussle, 36, from Grand Prairie. Earlier in the day, the Grand Prairie Police Department had taken a call regarding a domestic dispute where the suspect had left the scene and was threatening to harm himself. The police department contacted OnStar to track the vehicle ...More >>
From the Texas Department of Public Safety TYLER - On Saturday, August 19, at approximately 6:30 PM, Troopers responded to call for a welfare check on the driver of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Reginal Bussle, 36, from Grand Prairie. Earlier in the day, the Grand Prairie Police Department had taken a call regarding a domestic dispute where the suspect had left the scene and was threatening to harm himself. The police department contacted OnStar to track the vehicle ...More >>