DPS identifies suspect in fatal Interstate 20 standoff

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

TYLER - On Saturday, August 19, at approximately 6:30 PM, Troopers responded to call for a welfare check on the driver of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Reginal Bussle, 36, from Grand Prairie. Earlier in the day, the Grand Prairie Police Department had taken a call regarding a domestic dispute where the suspect had left the scene and was threatening to harm himself. The police department contacted OnStar to track the vehicle and was able to determine the location to be in Gregg County near the Harrison County line. Troopers located the vehicle and OnStar was able to disable it on I-20.

The suspect refused to exit his vehicle and fired several rounds toward law enforcement. The Longview Police Department’s SWAT team was called to assist with the stand-off and traffic was diverted around that section of interstate. Crisis negotiators attempted to speak with the driver to no avail. According to the preliminary investigation, another shot was heard from inside the vehicle, and the suspect died from a self-inflicted single gunshot wound. Texas Rangers will continue to investigate the case.

