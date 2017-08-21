DPS identifies suspect in fatal Interstate 20 standoff

Tyler police are responding to wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
From the Texas Department of Public Safety TYLER - On Saturday, August 19, at approximately 6:30 PM, Troopers responded to call for a welfare check on the driver of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Reginal Bussle, 36, from Grand Prairie. Earlier in the day, the Grand Prairie Police Department had taken a call regarding a domestic dispute where the suspect had left the scene and was threatening to harm himself. The police department contacted OnStar to track the vehicle ...
The Smith County Commissioners Court voted today and approved the first phase of the Smith County Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project.
On August 20, 2017 at approximately 5:37 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-17 in Van Zandt County, four miles northeast of the city of Grand Saline.
