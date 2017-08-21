Smith County approves $39,500 bond for road and bridge reconstruction

The Smith County Commissioners Court voted today and approved the first phase of the Smith County Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project.

The court approved a bond election in the amount of $39,500 for the first three years in the six-year plan of the Smith County Bridge and Road Reconstruction.

This will result in $11.61 tax increase of property taxes for the average homeowner.

The cost of the second phase, the next three years, will be discussed three years down the line after evaluating the county's work and progress.

On August 8, County Engineer Frank Davis rolled out the first working draft of the plan, a 52-page document listing potential road projects costing between $100 million and $120 million over six years. The plan listed projects for more than 1,167 miles of the county’s 1,182 miles of roadway. That included the nearly 60 miles of roadwork that has already been completed in the last few years. This was the culmination of several months of work and citizen input meetings, which built on a prior engineering study of the county’s road system.

Since the working draft was first proposed, the Commissioners have discussed the possibility of undertaking the plan in phases. Additionally, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he intends to move another $1.2 million from the county’s reserves to the Road and Bridge budget for Fiscal Year 2017-18, to cover all maintenance-related items identified in year one of the six-year plan.

