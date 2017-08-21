Motorcyclist killed in Van Zandt County wreck

The Smith County Commissioners Court voted today and approved the first phase of the Smith County Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project.More >>
On August 20, 2017 at approximately 5:37 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-17 in Van Zandt County, four miles northeast of the city of Grand Saline.More >>
A missing boater was reunited with his family Sunday morning after a daylong search on the Sabine River.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
One person was arrested Sunday in Longview for burglary.More >>
