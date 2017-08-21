Motorcyclist killed in Van Zandt County wreck

A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal wreck on Sunday.

Ethan Landaverde, 27, of Van, was killed in the crash.

DPS troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on FM-17 in Van Zandt County, four miles northeast of Grand Saline, around 5:37 p.m., Sunday.

Preliminary crash reports indicate Joshua Wintters, 39, of Ben Wheeler was traveling east on FM-17, towing a homemade trailer.

Wintters attempted to turn right into a private drive when his towed unit was struck from behind by Landaverde, who was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle.

Landaverede was transported to Texas General Hospital in Grand Saline where he later died.

His body was taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.

Wintters was not injured in the crash.

