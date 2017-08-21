DPS: Reward offered for Most Wanted fugitive from Dallas

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez, 18, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Gonzalez, affiliated with the Bloods gang, is wanted for aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Gonzalez primarily has ties to the south Dallas area. Gonzalez, along with a group of suspects, was allegedly involved in a number of aggravated robbery home invasions that occurred in the Dallas Metroplex from October 2016 through February 2017. His criminal history also includes unlawful carrying of a weapon, terroristic threats and evading arrest.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He may also be known by the nickname of “Little Chris.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=377.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $48,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.