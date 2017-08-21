Missing boater reunited with family after Panola County search

A missing boater was reunited with his family Sunday morning after a daylong search on the Sabine River.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Panola County 911 dispatchers received a call about a capsized boat on the Sabine River, the Panola County Sheriff's Office reports.

The boat was located by the caller approximately one and a half miles up the river north of the Highway 79 bridge.

The caller said they saw a man in the boat about two hours prior to the call but they later found the boat partially capsized with no one around.

Panola County Game Wardens along with Panola County Sheriff deputies and Constable Bryan Murff responded to the area.

Two boats were launched in an effort to locate the missing boater and the search continued until midnight, Sunday.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement received a call from a resident on CR 301 that the missing boater had walked up to their residence requesting assistance.

The man was not injured but was exhausted from spending the night in the woods.

He was brought in tot he Sheriff's Office and was reunited with his family.

