Longview police: Owner fights off burglary suspect

One person was arrested Sunday in Longview for burglary.

At 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Longview Police Department responded to the 500 block of Rosedale St.

The caller told police that the owner of the vehicle was fighting with a person who broke into their vehicle. The owner was assaulted while trying to recover his property from the suspect, who was identified as Ceylan Javar Bridges, 20, of Longview.

Bridges fled the scene and police gave chase. LPD said the foot pursuit lasted until Bridges ran into a house. During his arrest, police say he gave officers a false name.

Police say Bridges was found in possession of marijuana. He was arrested for robbery, evading arrest with previous convictions, failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of marijuana.

