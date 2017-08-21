Two people arrested in Tyler for prostitution

Two people were arrested Friday for prostitution.

Joel Lee Gilbert, 65, of Brownsboro, and Roberta Sonderberg, 62, of Tyler, were both discovered on Bellwood Road in Tyler.

According to police, Gilbert was arrested for soliciting sexual acts from Sonderberg.

Gilbert and Sonderberg are both charged with prostitution.

Gilbert was booked into the Smith County Jail and posted $500 for his release on Saturday.

Sonderberg was also charged with possession. She was taken to the Smith County Jail. Her bonds total $3,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.