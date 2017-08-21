Wanted felon arrested on several charges in Henderson Co.

Henderson County deputies arrested a wanted felon at a gas station early Sunday morning.More >>
Henderson County deputies arrested a wanted felon at a gas station early Sunday morning.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
A chase suspect, who led law enforcement on a high speed attempted escape through six counties, killed himself rather than surrender.More >>
A chase suspect, who led law enforcement on a high speed attempted escape through six counties, killed himself rather than surrender.More >>
With the help on special hardware and software, Dyess painstakingly wrote and edited a sermon for six months. He gave the words to his pastor, Perry Crisp. Then Crisp delivered the sermon for Dyess on Sunday.More >>
With the help on special hardware and software, Dyess painstakingly wrote and edited a sermon for six months. He gave the words to his pastor, Perry Crisp. Then Crisp delivered the sermon for Dyess on Sunday.More >>
Just like the Lufkin All-Stars, East Texan Patrick Mahomes is showing the entire country his potential to one day be a franchise quarterback. The 2017 tenth overall pick got some time with the starters in the Chiefs game Saturday night against the Bengals.More >>
Just like the Lufkin All-Stars, East Texan Patrick Mahomes is showing the entire country his potential to one day be a franchise quarterback. The 2017 tenth overall pick got some time with the starters in the Chiefs game Saturday night against the Bengals.More >>