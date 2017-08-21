Wanted felon arrested on several charges in Henderson Co.

Henderson County deputies arrested a wanted felon at a gas station early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says Henderson County deputies were filling up their patrol unit in Chandler when they noticed a man fitting the description of a wanted felon, filling up his motorcycle.

The man, later identified as Jeremiah McGregor, 40, of Wills Point, first gave deputies a false name. After being shown a profile photo of himself as a wanted criminal, he confessed to his real identity, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse says, deputies searched his motorcycle saddlebags and found more than 55 grams of methamphetamine, along with a handgun, a syringe commonly used to inject the drug, a glass pipe with burnt residue believed to be meth, a scale, numerous baggies and $1.856 in cash.

Deputies arrested McGregor and charged with possessing a large amount of contraband, possession of a firearm by a felon, failing to properly identify himself and a parole violation warrant.

