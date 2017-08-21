Where to watch the 2017 solar eclipse, what you should know

Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.

We'll be streaming the event live and providing you with views from around the country. Here in East Texas, we're expected to see about 80 percent of the event. Peak viewing time is about 1:12 p.m. If you're interested in viewing a livestream of what's happening locally, you can check that out here.

Although Texas is not in the path of totality, here in East Texas and Deep East Texas we'll still be able to see a good chunk of the eclipse. If you're interested in seeing what the eclipse looks like from the path of totality, click here.

NASA will also be livestreaming the event and providing coverage. You can check out that feed here.

Mobile users click here to view a local livestream.

Mobile users click here to watch a national livestream.

Watch NASA's solar eclipse stream here.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow across the surface of the Earth. When the moon only covers a portion of the sun it's known as a partial solar eclipse.

You probably already know that looking directly at the eclipse without protective eyewear can damage your eyes, but AAA says drivers should also steer clear of the roads. Traffic congestion and distracted driving may pose threats.

But don't worry if you weren't able to snag a pair of glasses, we'll be streaming the event at KLTV.com and KTRE.com. You can also watch on our mobile apps or Roku app.

Using Your Eclipse Glasses

With certifications and specifications and approvals out of the way, here's how you'll want to view the solar eclipse, according to NASA:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or another optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are within the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

RELATED:

+Everything you need to know about the solar eclipse

+Where you can buy authentic solar eclipse glasses and filters

+AAA says you should avoid driving during the eclipse, here's why

+'Hideous darkness:' Eclipses past caused fear, awe

+Make a pinhole camera to watch eclipse safely

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.