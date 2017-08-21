Did you miss the solar eclipse? Watch it here

Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years hit the country.

If you missed the eclipse, don't worry. We've got you covered. Here's a repeat of the event:

Although Texas was not in the path of totality, here in East Texas and Deep East Texas we were still able to see a good chunk of the eclipse - about 80 percent. NASA also had a livestream of the event and you can find a recap of what happened here.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow across the surface of the Earth. When the moon only covers a portion of the sun it's known as a partial solar eclipse.

Peak viewing times

The moon blocked a portion of the sun for nearly four hours across parts of the U.S., beginning in Oregon at 12:05 p.m. ET and ending on the Carolina coast at 4:09 p.m. NASA said the longest duration for the total eclipse was near Carbondale, IL, where the sun was completely covered for two minutes and 40 seconds.

This is the first total solar eclipse viewable from the continental U.S. since 1979, and the first coast-to-coast in 99 years. A 1991 eclipse could be seen in clear weather from Hawaii.

For those of us in East and Deep East Texas who had an opportunity to view, we witnessed a partial solar eclipse, in which 73 percent to 80 percent of the sun was blocked or eclipsed by the moon. The eclipse began at 11:46 a.m. and peak at 1:16 p.m. before it ending at 2:45 p.m.

Use caution on the roads

You probably already know that looking directly at the eclipse without protective eyewear can damage your eyes, but AAA says drivers should also steer clear of the roads. Traffic congestion and distracted driving may pose threats.

WARNING: NEVER STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN. Use only approved devices (eclipse glasses, pinhole camera, etc.) for viewing the eclipse.

Safety tips

With certifications and specifications and approvals out of the way, here's how you'll want to view the solar eclipse, according to NASA:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or another optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are within the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

