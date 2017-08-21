Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with barely a 10% chance for an isolated shower. It will be hot and humid again today with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s overnight. Mostly sunny tomorrow and just as hot and humid with high temperatures once again reaching the mid 90s. Increasing clouds by midweek with a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday afternoon. The chance for rain will gradually increase through the end of the week as a weak cold front slowly approaches from the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers become likely for many places by the weekend. The clouds and the rain will bring cooler temperatures as well. High temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend will only be in the upper 80s for many places.

