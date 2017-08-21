Mahomes throws two touchdown passes in Chiefs second preseason g - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Mahomes throws two touchdown passes in Chiefs second preseason game

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) -

Just like the Lufkin All-Stars, East Texan Patrick Mahomes is showing the entire country his potential to one day be a franchise quarterback. The 2017 tenth overall pick got some time with the starters in the Chiefs game Saturday night against the Bengals.

And Mahomes proved his debut was no fluke.

The Whitehouse product threw two touchdown passes and finished with nearly 90 yards through the air on 10 completions all while displaying his special arm
talent.

Through two preseason contests, the rookie has racked up over 135 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and most importantly zero interceptions. The former Texas Tech star said after the game he noticed a small difference when he was playing against some of the Cincinnati starters in the second quarter.

