East Texas pastor gives voice to another pastor with form of ALS

Ron Dyess sits at the front of the church as worship music wraps up. (Source: KLTV)

Ron Dyess laughs while Perry Crisp delivers his sermon he spent the six months writing. (Source: KLTV)

For more than two decades, Ron Dyess preached in Hughes Springs. But in 2013, his speech began to go.

He would soon learn he suffered from a form of ALS. It took away his ability to speak, but on Sunday, with the help of his new pastor at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Dyess found the condition did not take away his ability to preach.

"There are a lot of emotions he can't show," Lake Fork Baptist Church Pastor Perry Crisp said. "But he can show laughter and he can show joy."

After the conditioned pushed him from the pulpit he took up membership at Lake Fork Baptist. And it wasn't long until Perry Crisp learned how bright and vibrant Dyess's mind still was.

"The condition wouldn't allow him to use his motor skills," Crisp said. "As far as preaching goes, the only thing he was missing was his voice."

And so with the help on special hardware and software, Dyess painstakingly wrote and edited a sermon for six months. He gave the words to Crisp. Then Crisp delivered them Sunday.

"When I was diagnosed, [my wife Janie] began fulfilling the in sickness and in health part of our wedding vows," the sermon read.

The sermon went on to discuss his daily struggles, but also provided an opportunity to express to his congregation what he normally isn't able to.

"May you continue to be God's catalyst," it read, "as you use what you got while you got it."

Dyess sat front row with his wife, Janice, during the sermon. Also in attendance were his sister and mother.

"We'd never done anything like this before," Crisp said. "But we were going to try it."

And to a nearly full sanctuary, his sermon expressed his love for a verse in Philippians.

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," it read.

And with it, came the reminder that when you lose something, family steps in.

"I was honored to be able to share with my church family," Dyess said.

Crisp and Dyess's relationship started long before Dyess joined Lake Fork Baptist. The two attended school together, back when East Texas Baptist University was East Texas Baptist College.

