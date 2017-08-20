Death on the highway

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the unusual police chase and standoff that ended with death on I-20. Bob Hallmark explains the long, tense experience that had hundreds of travelers wondering what was going on.

Doug Murray has been spending time with an East Texan who has discovered losing his ability to speak did nothing to hinder his ability to preach. That story is new at 10.

For so many people, it's all about the eclipse. Tonight at 10, Meteorologist Jessica Faith is your personal expert who will share with you what you can expect and how to get the most out of the experience where you live.

