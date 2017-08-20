Death on the highway

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the unusual police chase and standoff that ended with death on I-20. Bob Hallmark explains the long, tense experience that had hundreds of travelers wondering what was going on.
Doug Murray has been spending time with an East Texan who has discovered losing his ability to speak did nothing to hinder his ability to preach. That story is new at 10.
For so many people, it's all about the eclipse. Tonight at 10, Meteorologist Jessica Faith is your personal expert who will share with you what you can expect and how to get the most out of the experience where you live.
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.More >>
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.More >>
A Saturday milestone for a little East Texas lady who is celebrating a century of life.More >>
A Saturday milestone for a little East Texas lady who is celebrating a century of life.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
One woman dead after gunfire following Mount Pleasant parties.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
One woman dead after gunfire following Mount Pleasant parties.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
The name of the man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a Nacogdoches home has been released by authorities.More >>
The name of the man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a Nacogdoches home has been released by authorities.More >>