Chase suspect commits suicide in standoff

A chase suspect, who led law enforcement on a high speed attempted escape through six counties, killed himself rather than surrender.

Police caught up to the suspect around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, on I-20 in Harrison County, where multiple agencies converged on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lansing Switch Road. Shots were fired, and a standoff ensued, where negotiators tried to talk the suspect into custody.

"One of our neighbors said that there was a shooting going on," said nearby neighbor Jennifer Lucas.

The scene of officers with guns drawn behind police units, started as a chase from Grand Prairie, with an armed subject, reportedly distraught over a marital dispute.

State troopers say ONSTAR was called to disable the man’s vehicle just before he reached the Lansing Switch bridge. What happened next had officers ducking for cover.

Once surrounded, the man barricaded himself inside his vehicle. Then shots rang out.

"I had walked out here and I saw a bunch of our neighbors off into a field over there talking about what was going on. Then all of the sudden, pop, pop, pop, a lot of shots being let off and a lot of the neighbors had fell to the ground," Lucas says.

Harrison County investigators say what the neighbors were hearing, was the suspect firing shots into the floorboard of his vehicle.

The wife of the suspect had told deputies that the man had made a remark about committing suicide.

As a precaution nearby homeowners were told to get out of range and indoors. DPS, Harrison County, and Longview SWAT came in, the interstate was shut down and every possible entry road to it in the area was closed off, as they tried to talk the suspect out.

Equally in danger, were dozens of motorists who were caught in the shutdown.

"I really do hope that no one gets hurt. I hope that whoever is in this vehicle will just surrender," said Lucas.

In the end, after a two-hour standoff, the man would not be taken.

And according to investigators, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



