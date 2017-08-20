Police: Mt. Pleasant woman killed in shooting crossfire

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a homicide after one woman was killed in a shooting early Sunday.

At 12:24 a.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at two separate locations: the 1100 and 1300 blocks of Booker Ave. According to police shortly after the initial call, another caller reported that a woman had been shot.

Officers responded to both locations and found that each location was having an outside party. When officers arrived at the location on the 1100 block of Booker Ave. they found the victim, 38-year-old Tammy Denise Jordon of Mount Pleasant. Detectives believe Tammy was an innocent victim and was not involved in the dispute between the two suspects.

"A family member was with Tammy at the time she passed," said Police Chief Wayne Isbell. "Tammy Jordon was known by many in our community. Tammy was employed as an emergency room clerk with Titus County Regional Medical Center."

After interviewing people at both scenes, detectives determined the gunfire was related to a disturbance between two subjects from each of the two parties.

This homicide investigation is ongoing and several people are being questioned or being sought after for questioning.

Jordon's body is being sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

This is Mount Pleasant's first homicide since June 2011.

