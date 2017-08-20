Police: Mt. Pleasant woman killed in shooting crossfire

One woman dead after gunfire following Mount Pleasant parties.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
One woman dead after gunfire following Mount Pleasant parties.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Tyler police are investigating multiple shootings overnight.More >>
Tyler police are investigating multiple shootings overnight.More >>
Friday morning's scheduled competition flight for the 40th annual Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview has been canceled due to wind concerns.More >>
Friday morning's scheduled competition flight for the 40th annual Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview has been canceled due to wind concerns.More >>
A 13-year-old is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Thursday in Tyler.More >>
A 13-year-old is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Thursday in Tyler.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
One woman dead after gunfire following Mount Pleasant parties.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
One woman dead after gunfire following Mount Pleasant parties.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
The name of the man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a Nacogdoches home has been released by authorities.More >>
The name of the man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a Nacogdoches home has been released by authorities.More >>
It has been nearly a year since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, vanished under mysterious circumstances.More >>
It has been nearly a year since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, vanished under mysterious circumstances.More >>
An East Texas school has been reopened just in time for the new school year.More >>
An East Texas school has been reopened just in time for the new school year.More >>