ETBU picked third in preseason football poll

ETBU Athletics Release

The 2017 college football season has arrived and along with that comes preseason polls. The American Southwest Conference just released preseason poll for the upcoming season and East Texas Baptist University is predicted to finish in third place. ETBU collected 214 points and is 13 points ahead of fourth-place Sul Ross State.

Last season, the Tigers started the season 5-0 for the first time in program history before finishing at 7-3. They were also ranked as high as 15th in the national poll and received national attention for their high-potent offense. Under new head coach Scott Highsmith, ETBU will return 51 members from last season’s team including 17 seniors.

ETBU will open their season on the road at Southwest Assemblies of God on September 9th at 7:00 p.m.

2017 ASC Preseason Football Poll

Team (First) Votes 2016 Record 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (27) 297 15-0 (6-0 ASC) 2. Hardin-Simmons (3) 272 9-2 (5-1 ASC) 3. East Texas Baptist 214 7-3 (3-3 ASC) 4. Sul Ross State 201 6-4 (4-2 ASC) 5. Louisiana College 156 4-6 (1-5 ASC) 6. Southwestern 129 7-3 (n/a) 7. Texas Lutheran 126 2-8 (n/a) 8. McMurry% 122 4-5 (2-4 ASC) 9. Belhaven# 82 2-8 (n/a) 10. Howard Payne 52 0-10 (0-6 ASC)

# Not eligible for 2017 NCAA Championship (NCAA Div. III Provisional Member)

% Not eligible for 2017 NCAA Championship (NCAA Div. III Reclassifying)



2017 ASC Preseason Players of the Year

Offense: T.J. Josey, QB/WR, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defense: Haston Adams, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Special Teams: Alex Bell, RS, Sr., Hardin-Simmons