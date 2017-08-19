ETBU picked third in preseason football poll

ETBU Athletics Release
The 2017 college football season has arrived and along with that comes preseason polls. The American Southwest Conference just released preseason poll for the upcoming season and East Texas Baptist University is predicted to finish in third place. ETBU collected 214 points and is 13 points ahead of fourth-place Sul Ross State.
Last season, the Tigers started the season 5-0 for the first time in program history before finishing at 7-3. They were also ranked as high as 15th in the national poll and received national attention for their high-potent offense. Under new head coach Scott Highsmith, ETBU will return 51 members from last season’s team including 17 seniors.
ETBU will open their season on the road at Southwest Assemblies of God on September 9th at 7:00 p.m.
2017 ASC Preseason Football Poll
|
Team (First)
|
Votes
|
2016 Record
|
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (27)
|
297
|
15-0 (6-0 ASC)
|
2. Hardin-Simmons (3)
|
272
|
9-2 (5-1 ASC)
|
3. East Texas Baptist
|
214
|
7-3 (3-3 ASC)
|
4. Sul Ross State
|
201
|
6-4 (4-2 ASC)
|
5. Louisiana College
|
156
|
4-6 (1-5 ASC)
|
6. Southwestern
|
129
|
7-3 (n/a)
|
7. Texas Lutheran
|
126
|
2-8 (n/a)
|
8. McMurry%
|
122
|
4-5 (2-4 ASC)
|
9. Belhaven#
|
82
|
2-8 (n/a)
|
10. Howard Payne
|
52
|
0-10 (0-6 ASC)
# Not eligible for 2017 NCAA Championship (NCAA Div. III Provisional Member)
% Not eligible for 2017 NCAA Championship (NCAA Div. III Reclassifying)
2017 ASC Preseason Players of the Year
Offense: T.J. Josey, QB/WR, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defense: Haston Adams, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Special Teams: Alex Bell, RS, Sr., Hardin-Simmons