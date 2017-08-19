ETBU picked third in preseason football poll - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

ETBU picked third in preseason football poll

ETBU Athletics Release 

The 2017 college football season has arrived and along with that comes preseason polls. The American Southwest Conference just released preseason poll for the upcoming season and East Texas Baptist University is predicted to finish in third place. ETBU collected 214 points and is 13 points ahead of fourth-place Sul Ross State.

Last season, the Tigers started the season 5-0 for the first time in program history before finishing at 7-3. They were also ranked as high as 15th in the national poll and received national attention for their high-potent offense. Under new head coach Scott Highsmith, ETBU will return 51 members from last season’s team including 17 seniors.

ETBU will open their season on the road at Southwest Assemblies of God on September 9th at 7:00 p.m.

2017 ASC Preseason Football Poll

Team (First)

Votes

2016 Record

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (27)

297

15-0 (6-0 ASC)

2. Hardin-Simmons (3)

272

9-2  (5-1 ASC)

3. East Texas Baptist

214

7-3 (3-3 ASC)

4. Sul Ross State

201

6-4  (4-2 ASC)

5. Louisiana College

156

4-6 (1-5 ASC)

6. Southwestern

129

7-3 (n/a)

7. Texas Lutheran

126

2-8 (n/a)

8. McMurry%

122

4-5 (2-4 ASC)

9. Belhaven#

82

2-8 (n/a)

10. Howard Payne

52

0-10 (0-6 ASC)

# Not eligible for 2017 NCAA Championship (NCAA Div. III Provisional Member)
% Not eligible for 2017 NCAA Championship (NCAA Div. III Reclassifying)
 
2017 ASC Preseason Players of the Year
Offense: T.J. Josey, QB/WR, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defense: Haston Adams, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Special Teams: Alex Bell, RS, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • SFA Breakdown: Running game shines in weekend scrimmage

    SFA Breakdown: Running game shines in weekend scrimmage

    Saturday, August 19 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-08-20 03:49:07 GMT
    SFA AthleticsSFA Athletics
    SFA Athletics Release  With temperatures once again in the mid-90's and a heat index over 100 degrees, the Stephen F. Austin football team took to Homer Bryce Stadium Saturday afternoon for the Lumberjacks' second scrimmage of fall camp. Playing in full pads for just the third time of the preseason, SFA ran 110 total plays in an open-field scrimmage that lasted about 1.5 hours.   "I think overall when we go back and look at it, how we ran the football and how we broke ...More >>
    SFA Athletics Release  With temperatures once again in the mid-90's and a heat index over 100 degrees, the Stephen F. Austin football team took to Homer Bryce Stadium Saturday afternoon for the Lumberjacks' second scrimmage of fall camp. Playing in full pads for just the third time of the preseason, SFA ran 110 total plays in an open-field scrimmage that lasted about 1.5 hours.   "I think overall when we go back and look at it, how we ran the football and how we broke ...More >>

  • ETBU picked third in preseason football poll

    ETBU picked third in preseason football poll

    Saturday, August 19 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-20 03:46:26 GMT
    ETBU Athletics Release  The 2017 college football season has arrived and along with that comes preseason polls. The American Southwest Conference just released preseason poll for the upcoming season and East Texas Baptist University is predicted to finish in third place. ETBU collected 214 points and is 13 points ahead of fourth-place Sul Ross State. Last season, the Tigers started the season 5-0 for the first time in program history before finishing at 7-3. They were also rank...More >>
    ETBU Athletics Release  The 2017 college football season has arrived and along with that comes preseason polls. The American Southwest Conference just released preseason poll for the upcoming season and East Texas Baptist University is predicted to finish in third place. ETBU collected 214 points and is 13 points ahead of fourth-place Sul Ross State. Last season, the Tigers started the season 5-0 for the first time in program history before finishing at 7-3. They were also rank...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly