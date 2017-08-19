A toad ate the sun: Man's bizarre eclipse beliefs through the ages

Unless you have been avoiding media of all kinds recently, you know that a solar eclipse is about to occur.

Eclipse-viewing glasses are a hot commodity, people are taking trips to camp out in the areas where the eclipse will be total, and the internet has produced thousands of stories about the unique event.

We aren't the first to obsess over the naturally-occurring event, of course.

Historically, humans and even animals have been intrigued, confused and sometimes terrified by the events that precede and accompany an eclipse, which is actually a simple thing. The moon passes between the sun and the earth, blocking our view of the sun for a short time. It becomes dark during the day.

What did those who didn't understand that think it meant?

Some regarded the sun's disappearance as the work of a god or a portent of trouble. Others blamed various large, hungry creatures for trying to eat the sun.

In China, tradition dictates that huge drums are beaten and rituals staged in an attempt to scare away the dragon that has eaten the sky, according to The Independent. While in Vietnam, it's believed that a toad devoured the sun.

The belief that animals devour the sun exists in several cultures.

The Incas of South America also attempted to frighten the creature away and the Vikings laid the blame on hungry wolves.

National Geographic writes that according to the Griffith Observatory astronomer, "The Vikings saw a pair of sky wolves chasing the sun or the moon," said the Griffith Observatory astronomer. When one of the wolves caught either of the shining orbs, an eclipse would result."

Not everyone believed creatures were at fault though. In some cultures, such as the Canadian Kwakiutl tribe, they faulted the mouth of Heaven. If you're wondering what that is, you can read more about it here.

In addition to there being superstitions over the centuries about what was going on in the skies, there were some who thought that eclipses also affected human beings.

An Ayurvedic website shared this centuries-old belief from India:



There is mention of eclipse in “One should also not eat for several hours before the solar and 9 hours before the lunar eclipse begins. One can drink water. One should not offer meals to God during this pre-eclipse period but can perform arti and pray. One should get rid of extra cooked food after the solar or lunar eclipse. One should not touch anything such as clothes, food, personal items, etc. during the eclipse."

However, no reason was given as to what the ancients thought would happen to a person who ate food or touched personal items during an eclipse.

The Spiritual Research Foundation believes bad things happen during an eclipse in the darker spiritual realm; their site says that ghosts are more active and do negative things to affect the earth for those who are not "spiritually insulated."

Some cultures also believe that pregnant women are affected by eclipses. That's according to DailyVitaminA.com, which says that:

In many Latin American countries and even in India, pregnant women are advised to protect themselves from a solar eclipse. In some Latin American countries they are told to wear red underwear or a red ribbon on their bellies which will protect their unborn child from being born with defects. In India, women are not even allowed to eat, drink or even come out from their homes because an eclipse can harm a fetus. There is no scientific evidence that this is true, but many elders strongly believe to be better safe than sorry.

And some cultures believe that not only humans but animals, too, will show some effects while experiencing the total eclipse of the sun.



A veterinarian at the Nashville Zoo told the Washington Post that they're watching the animals to record any unusual behaviors.

And because it will be completely dark over the zoo, which is in the path of the total eclipse, or "area of totality," they think some animals will be confused. For example, the rhinos may believe when it gets dark it's feeding time and will line up to eat, or birds going to nest and then being confused by the sun shining again so quickly, and the like.

Throughout history, some events have coincided with eclipses, and some events have been spurred on by the sun's brief disappearance.

In 400 century BCE, a peace treaty was brokered during a lengthy border war between the Lydians and the Medes after seeing an eclipse.

And an eclipse in 1133 coincided with the death of King Henry I of England, which then ushered in a time of chaos.

Historian William of Malmsbury offered a dramatic description of the eclipse:

For the Sun on that day at the 6th hour shrouded his glorious face, as the poets say, in hideous darkness, agitating the hearts of men by an eclipse; and on the 6th day of the week early in the morning there was so great an earthquake that the ground appeared absolutely to sink down; an horrid noise being first heard beneath the surface.



Other historical events were also prompted by eclipses.

In 1831, Nat Turner, a slave, witnessed an eclipse and took it as a sign to start a rebellion in Virginia.

Although today we a more about astronomy than the ancients, people still take precautions in some cultures.

It is considered bad luck for pregnant women in India to be outside during the eclipse. And in 2016, Dayak tribesmen on Borneo island chanted to make sure the sun didn't disappear completely.

Just in case.

In the end, NASA confirms that the eclipse harms non of us. It is simply a natural phenomenon which is exciting to see.

If you're interested in learning more about Monday's solar eclipse - including where to snap a pair of glasses to view the event or how you can stream it - we've got you covered. Here's everything we know and where you can watch come Monday.

