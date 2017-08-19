Longview woman turns 100 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview woman turns 100

By Bob Hallmark
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Saturday milestone for a little East Texas lady who is celebrating a century of life.

Evelyn Ellison celebrated her 100th birthday today at Longview’s Treviso Rehab.

Surrounded by friends and family, Evelyn celebrated her birthday while recovering from a broken hip she suffered in June.

A huge Texas Rangers baseball fan, one of her presents was a Rangers jersey. Number 100.

