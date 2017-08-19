Vigil held for Sheriya Grant, community asking for answers - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Vigil held for Sheriya Grant, community asking for answers

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

It has been nearly a year since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, vanished under mysterious circumstances.

Saturday night, family and friends remembered Sheriya Grant of Kilgore who went missing one year ago tomorrow.

A candlelight vigil was held this evening in Kilgore.

About 40 people gathered in prayer asking for answers and justice.

