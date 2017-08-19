TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes of I-20, between Hallsville and Longview shutdown

TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes of I-20, between Hallsville and Longvi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Leslie Reyna, Productora de Contenido Digital
(Source: Mark Coleman) (Source: Mark Coleman)
(Source: Jon Roach) (Source: Jon Roach)
HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) -

Officials have shut down I-20 eastbound, mile marker 599 and 604, between Longview and Hallsville. 

According to Longview officials, DPS, Harrison County, and Longview SWAT teams are at the scene. 

They ask drivers to stay clear of the area. 

Longview officials tell KLTV that an individual is barricaded inside a vehicle. 

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates. 

