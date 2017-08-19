TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes of I-20, between Hallsville and Longview shutdown

Officials have shut down I-20 eastbound, mile marker 599 and 604, between Longview and Hallsville.

According to Longview officials, DPS, Harrison County, and Longview SWAT teams are at the scene.

They ask drivers to stay clear of the area.

Longview officials tell KLTV that an individual is barricaded inside a vehicle.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates.

