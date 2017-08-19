Suspect in I-20 standoff dead, eastbound lanes remain closed

Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said the pursuit began in Grand Prairie as a result of a marital dispute. The wife of the suspect told deputies that the man had made a remark about committing suicide.

Gregg County officials located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop. OnStar was called to disable the vehicle which allowed law enforcement to make contact with the suspect at mile marker 602.

Officials said they received information that the suspect had a weapon in his possession. The suspect fired two shots, but not directed towards law enforcement. The suspect barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

The two-hour stand off ended with the suspect committing suicide.

Officials shut down both lanes of I-20 Saturday, at mile marker 599 and 604, between Longview and Hallsville.

According to the Longview Police Department, at around 7:40 p.m., they responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety and Harrison County.

Longview officials, DPS, Harrison County, and Longview SWAT teams responded to the scene.

The Texas Ranger's will be conducting the investigation. I-20 east bound will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

West bound lanes should reopen within the next 30 minutes.

