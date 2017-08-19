Miracle League Mud Run in Longview

Mud pits and grueling obstacle courses were part of a morning run to help in the building of a special park in East Texas.

It was the annual 'Run Like It's Hot' 5-K at Longview's Lear Park to help raise money for the Miracle League Baseball Organization.

Hundreds of runners of all ages braved the mud and obstacles in several various heats.

All proceeds from the event go to help build baseball facilities that give physically challenged kids and chance to enjoy the national pastime.

The Longview Miracle League field at Lear Park is expected to be completed and open by October.



