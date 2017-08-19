Upshur girl tames wild mustang

A little East Texas girl has taken the challenge of turning a wild mustang into a show horse.

According to conservationists, tens of thousands of wild horses still roam the American west.

Sometimes those horses find their way to humans who want to care for them.

In Upshur County, a wild mustang named Faith has become ten-year-old Kaelan McCarter’s labor of love.

Through a program of the Bureau of Land Management, the wild mustang was awarded to Kaelan for a 100 day period, to see if she could go from wild,

to show horse.



"It's part of the Mustang Heritage Foundation working with the Bureau of Land Management, to save the wild mustangs off the government land," says Kaelan's mother Lenise McCarter.

"When I got Faith the first day she was calm and the second day I was able to pet her," Kaelan says.

When Faith arrived, Kaelan had mixed feelings.

"I thought I can't do it. Then I can do this, I'm saving a horse," she says.

"They had very minimal human touch before they're adopted out," Lenise says.

The object was to teach Faith how to obey commands, for an approaching horse show.

"It's a show in Fort Worth in September, they have the extreme mustang makeover," says Lenise.

The biggest obstacle is building trust between them.

"It's a very slow process to let the horse know what you're really wanting her to do," Lenise says.

Patience and a love for horses paid off.

"I'm teaching her to bow, and other skills," says Kaelan.

"She's shown determination, a lot of patience. I'm proud of her," Lenise says.

Kaelan hopes to one day become a veterinarian and a professional horse trainer.



