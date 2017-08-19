Upshur girl tames wild mustang

Officials have shut down I-20 eastbound, mile marker 599 and 604, between Longview and Hallsville.More >>
Officials have shut down I-20 eastbound, mile marker 599 and 604, between Longview and Hallsville.More >>
A little East Texas girl has taken the challenge of turning a wild mustang into a show horse.More >>
A little East Texas girl has taken the challenge of turning a wild mustang into a show horse.More >>
An East Texas school has been reopened just in time for the new school year.More >>
An East Texas school has been reopened just in time for the new school year.More >>
Mud pits and grueling obstacle courses were part of a morning run to help in the building of a special park in East Texas.More >>
Mud pits and grueling obstacle courses were part of a morning run to help in the building of a special park in East Texas.More >>
Three people have been hospitalized after a boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake.More >>
Three people have been hospitalized after a boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake.More >>