Van ISD reopens elementary school destroyed in 2015 tornado

An East Texas school has been reopened just in time for the new school year.

Back in May of 2015, J.E. Rhodes elementary in Van was destroyed when a fatal EF-3 tornado tore through the city. The devastation left behind by the storm is a distant yet vibrant memory for the people of Van.



"That day we came in and everything was destroyed everything its torn down tore up. Our town our school just in total disarray," Mark McClanahan, member of the Van ISD Board of Trustees.



Last school year classrooms were moved into portable buildings as the district worked to rebuild.

They broke ground on the new school in March of 2016.



"It been a long 27 months but that tornado came through here and it absolutely blessed us," said Van ISD Superintendent Don Dunn.



Dunn said the original building was built in the 1930's and in their redesign wanted to stay true to the school's history.



“It was important for us to take pieces of that building and incorporate it into the building and design, we have the original blue prints," Dunn said.



Dunn said they merged history and modern technology to give the district's youngest students the tools to succeed.



"After high school comes college and we were able to incorporate a lot of college themes into this building for our kids and to send the message to our kids to dream big," Dunn said.



School starts for Van ISD August 22nd. Dunn said they expect about 375 students on the new elementary campus.

