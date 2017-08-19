Three people hospitalized after boating accident on Cedar Creek - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Three people hospitalized after boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Three people have been hospitalized after a boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake.

Henderson county game warden Gregg Johnson said the accident happened between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Rescuers set up a staging area at Boondocks at Cedar Creek Lake. The restaurant was near the crash site.

According to Johnson, a ski boat crashed into one of the islands on the lake. He said there were six passengers on board, three were injured.

Johnson described their injuries has severe but not life threatening.

