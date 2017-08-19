3 people hospitalized after boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake

Three people have been hospitalized after a boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake.

Henderson County Game Warden Gregg Johnson said the accident happened between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Rescuers set up a staging area at Boondocks at Cedar Creek Lake. The restaurant was near the crash site.

According to Johnson, a ski boat crashed into one of the islands on the lake. He said there were six passengers on board, three were injured.

Johnson described their injuries as severe but not life threatening.

