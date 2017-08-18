These cute little pizzas are fun to make, and they pack neatly into lunch boxes inside plastic sealed containers. Just make sure to keep them chilled with ice packs or in the fridge.



Back-to-School Muffin-tin pizzas by Mama Steph

Ingredients



1 jar of pizza sauce, marinara, etc.

1 tube of refrigerated pizza crust



6 ounces shredded mozzarella



1/2 cup sliced mushrooms or other favorite veggies



one pepperoni per pizza, or a spoonful of cooked hamburger or sausage



Method:



Preheat oven to 425 degrees.Spray muffin tin with cooking spray.

Lay rectangle of dough out on a clean counter or board. Cut into 16 even squares. Press each square into a regular-sized muffin tin's indentions.

Add about a tablespoon of sauce to each pizza crust, then a mushroom, a slice pf pepperoni, a sprinkle of cheese, and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning.



Bake at 425 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Enjoy!



The cheese on top helps hold the fillings in while they're transported in the lunch boxes. Handy! Keep them cool with an ice pack or stick in the fridge at school. They can reheat in the microwave easily.