Red Zone Rundown: Kilgore looks to a pair of Bulldogs speed to up offense

The last time we talked about the Kilgore Bulldogs, quarterback Buddy Jackson and wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd were apart of the 800-meter relay team that won gold at the 2017 state track meet. But today they are back in the pads, and looking to turn their speed into touchdowns.

Competing in District 9-4A, Kilgore has always had a strong run game that helped them become the 2016 District Champs. However, in order to surpass their opponents this season, including Carthage the reigning Class 4A Division I state champion, the Bulldogs will need QB Jackson to step up his pass game.

Never really separating from one another, no matter what sport is in season, Shepherd believes his connection with Jackson will help raise the pass production to Head Coach Mike Wood's standards.

"Just going, repping stuff, being able to do it and learning how to take that track speed and turn it into football speed. The quickness, the elusiveness, and just working on it day by day. We kinda think somewhat alike right now. All we do is give each other our signs that we do and we just know exactly what we are thinking just by looking at each other," said Jonathan Shepherd, Bulldogs receiver.

"We have Shep up there, we have a deep threat. With that deep threat we can back up teams. Once we start hitting our pass game, we gonna back them up where we want, and then we are going to start smashing the ball again. You can't take a week off in this district. We have the best district, the best football in Texas period. It's beast Texas, District of Doom, the best of the best," said Buddy Jackson, Bulldogs quarterback.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.