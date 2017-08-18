AMBER ALERT: Midland County sheriff searching for 4 year old in grave danger, with adult male

From MissingKids.com:

The Midland County Sheriff's office is searching for Caleb Andrew Tondre, white, male, 4 years old, 06/3/13, 3 ft, 45 lbs., reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a lime green GAP shirt, khaki pants, and red Jordan shoes.



Police are looking for Christopher Allen Tondre, white, male, 36 years old, 06/17/81, 5'9" tall, 175 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes and last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a tribal tattoo on the left arm, in connection with his abduction.



The suspect is driving a blue, 2005 Kia Optima with a Texas license plate number of HBS5560 with a New England Patriots sticker on back window. The suspect was last heard from in Midland, TX. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4623. News media point of contact is Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4600.