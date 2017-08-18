Family to observe anniversary of Sheryia Grant disappearance Saturday

Nearly a year has passed now since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, vanished under mysterious circumstances.

Though suspects have been arrested and indicted in her disappearance, the whereabouts of Sheryia Gr ant have still not been determined. She disappeared August 20 of 2016.

Still hurting from the loss of her granddaughter Sheryia, Arnita Gr ant is haunted by what could have been.

"I have moments about it, and it hurts. It still hurts. But I am going to be strong and we are going to find her. I throw her a kiss every morning," Arnita says.

"She was a sweet young lady. Everybody loved her. She was fun to be around," says family friend Barbara Daniels.

Gr ant has organized a candlelight vigil Saturday to remember Sheryia, but also to appeal for answers as to where Sheryia is.

"I want to get a tombstone for them, and I want to see them properly buried," says Arnita.

In March, 28-year-old Allen Lamont Sutton, and 24-year-old Laneshia Young, both of Overton, were indicted on two counts of tampering with-fabricating physical evidence (a human corpse), and tampering with physical evidence. A juvenile was arrested as well.

"I'm glad that the suspects are locked up. It was a big relief to me and my family, it really was. There is still a reward for her and the baby and hopefully somebody will come forward," Arnita says.

Investigators say evidence indicates Sheryia was murdered shortly after she was reported missing. For family and friends, it's time for justice.

"We really just want justice and it's important to the whole community that this be solved," Daniels says.

For now, a vigil to honor her memory will continue their healing process.

"Finding her and burying her. I would accept that with peace," Anita says.

A candlelight vigil for Sheryia Gr ant will be held Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kilgore's Martin Luther King Junior park.



