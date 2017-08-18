Family to observe anniversary of Sheryia Grant disappearance Saturday

Holding up a sample of water collected from a sink at the Arp Junior High school, the district’s superintendent says “it looks like lake water.”More >>
Holding up a sample of water collected from a sink at the Arp Junior High school, the district’s superintendent says “it looks like lake water.”More >>
The Midland County Sheriff's office is searching for Caleb Andrew Tondre, white, male, 4 years old, 06/3/13, 3 ft, 45 lbs., reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a lime green GAP shirt, khaki pants, and red Jordan shoes.More >>
The Midland County Sheriff's office is searching for Caleb Andrew Tondre, white, male, 4 years old, 06/3/13, 3 ft, 45 lbs., reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a lime green GAP shirt, khaki pants, and red Jordan shoes.More >>
Nearly a year has passed now since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, vanished under mysterious circumstances.More >>
Nearly a year has passed now since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, vanished under mysterious circumstances.More >>
At approximately 2:30 this morning, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call in the 13000 block of Hwy 110 S at Tractor Supply.More >>
At approximately 2:30 this morning, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call in the 13000 block of Hwy 110 S at Tractor Supply.More >>
The name of a Tyler high school has sparked controversy among parents and concerned citizens.More >>
The name of a Tyler high school has sparked controversy among parents and concerned citizens.More >>