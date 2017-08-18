Three arrested in burglary case in Smith County

From Smith County sheriff's office:

At approximately 2:30 this morning, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call in the 13000 block of Hwy 110 S at Tractor Supply. Upon Deputies arrival at the location, two males were observed in the rear of the store and ran once they noticed the approaching Deputy. With the assistance of multiple area Law Enforcement Agencies, one suspect was located walking east of Tractor Supply. He has subsequently been charged with Burglary of a Building.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Ediel D. Jaramillo has been booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of Burglary of a Building. Numerous items believed to have been taken in the burglary as well as drugs were found during a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were successful in identifying and obtaining an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the burglary. Smith County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Officers of the Tyler Police Department went to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect in the 1400 Block of Haynie Avenue in Tyler. The mother, identified as 47-year-old Reina Melendez answered the door and was asked if her son, 30-year-old Ronald Christopher Crank-Harris was home. Reina Melendez advised her son was not at home and a short time later Crank-Harris exited the residence through a window. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested Crank-Harris in a wooded area near his residence. Reina Melendez was charged with Hindering Apprehension and also taken to the Smith County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.