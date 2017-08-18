Convicted murderer, 1 other captured after two-hour long manhunt in Henderson County

An East Texas man convicted of murder in Louisiana has been arrested.

Rodney Baker, 47, of Athens, was arrested before noon today, after leading the Henderson County on a two-hour manhunt, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Sheriff Hillhouse says a deputy responded to a call involving two men south of Athens, upon the deputy’s arrival, Baker ran from the scene and into a wooded area near loop 7 and FM 59. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Canine Unit, County Constables, District Attorney’s Office, the County Attorney’s office and the Athens police department were called in to assist.

As the manhunt continued, Bel Air Elementary School staff were notified of the situation due to the proximity of the search.

According to sheriff Hillhouse, Baker was arrested at the end of lunch hour and transported to county jail on a parole violation for a homicide case out of Louisiana.

The second man in the vehicle, identified as Richard Brown, 64, was also arrested on the scene for an outstanding warrant.

“Henderson County is no safe haven for criminals of any kind,” the Sheriff said. “They can’t hide out here. They can’t run and get away. Our team is committed to keeping the people here safe and making sure these folks are in jail,” said Hillhouse.

