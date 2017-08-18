Wife no-billed in shooting of Smith County constable wants records expunged

The wife of a Smith County constable charged with shooting him and their 5-year-old granddaughter is seeking to have records of her arrest removed from public record after being no-billed in the case.

The request comes after a Smith County Grand Jury in September 2016 declined to indict Meraland Taylor Jackson on two aggravated assault charges related to the April 2016 shooting in the 3200 block of Chandler Highway.

A motion for expunction of criminal records was filed on Aug. 9 in the 114th District Court in Smith County, and includes copies of the no-bill issued by the grand jury as evidence.

If approved, the expungement would mean all records related to the shooting and arrest would be sealed. That includes records at Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the Smith County District Clerk’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the Tyler Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the motion.

The night of the shooting, Jackson, 67, told Tyler Police Department Sgt. Lukas Neubauer that she intentionally shot her husband, Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Henry Jackson, because she believed he was having an affair with a coworker, according to her arrest warrant. Multiple confessions were recorded on camera at the scene and during interrogation at the Tyler Police Department, the warrant states.

The couple’s 5-year-old granddaughter was accidentally shot near the ankle in the incident. Constable Jackson was shot in the abdomen and underwent emergency surgery. Both have since recovered.

A hearing on the request has not yet been scheduled

