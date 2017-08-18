Smith County road washed out after heavy rains Thursday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County road washed out after heavy rains Thursday

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
(Source: KLTV Staff) (Source: KLTV Staff)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Heavy rains Thursday shut down a portion of one Smith County road.

Friday, crews were out on County Road 192 working to repair the washout. The damaged road is between Highway 155 and Crow Road in Smith County.

According to officials, the road will be closed for several days and drivers will need to find an alternative route

