Kilgore's Quiet Zone is just around the bend

It won't be long until it's just a rumble. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Downtown Kilgore will soon become a little less noisy. With a major train line going through just a block away from downtown, shoppers and business owners just have to accept the sound of a train horn 30 times a day or more.

But soon the horns will fall silent. A Quiet Zone has been approved and the needed $100,000, half from Union Pacific, is available for construction.

Longview already has a Quiet Zone near their downtown. And in downtown Kilgore the trains go right by the stage at the World’s Richest Acre. Corbin Gilbert recently took in a band there.

“Yeah, they were all through here every 5 to 10 minutes. I can only imagine how disruptive it is because there’s an apartment complex right over there, and you’ve got all these businesses right over here,” Gilbert said as a train sounded its horn.

Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck says there is presently an administrative delay in the Quiet Zone.

“We’re a local entity trying to do work in the railroad’s right-of-way, and we’re using a third party contractor to do the flagging for us. And so because we’ve transitioned to a third party contractor there are certain permissions that they need that we had not previously secured from the railroad,” Selleck said.

There is more paperwork needed. The necessary construction was supposed to already be complete, but:

“The goal was to make sure we didn’t have school traffic using the crossings while we were doing the construction,” Selleck revealed.

And that’s because:

“We hit Lanthrop Street and Main Street here with partial closures as we’re doing the improvements,” Selleck explained.

Which is signage and extending medians to prevent U-turns to avoid waiting on the train.

“It’s an easy project once all the approvals are in place,” Selleck said.

But they don’t want to interfere with school bus traffic, so the whistle will blow until December.

Selleck said one evening, a band just adapted to the train.

“He just went ahead and went with it. He started playing some Johnny Cash,” Selleck recalled.

Well, you can hear the train a-coming, it’s rolling round the bend.

“That’s exactly the song he went into,” Selleck smiled.

For now they’ll have to take a cue from Cash and “let that lonesome whistle blow their blues away”.

One of the railroad crossings, Longview Street, will be closed around the time the Quiet Zone goes into effect. Union Pacific had already planned on closing the crossing because it isn’t used very much.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.