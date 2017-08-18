Chicken and broccoli casserole bake by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall brought us a recipe that anyone can make and everyone will love.

Chicken and Broccoli



4 carrots, cleaned and cut into 1/8 inch slices

1 large onion, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

1/2 cup chicken stock

salt

lemon pepper

1 chicken, cooked, deboned and cut into bite size pieces

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

16 ounces sour cream

20 ounces frozen chopped broccoli

8 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup slivered almonds

2 cups cooked rice.



Method:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with non-stick spray. Set aside.

In a large saucepan, cook carrots, onion, and celery in chicken stock until tender, adding water if necessary.

Add chicken. Season with salt and lemon pepper, to taste. Set aside.



Layer chicken, rice, broccoli, soup mixture, and cheese in a prepared casserole dish. Bake for 45 minutes.

Remove from oven, sprinkle with almonds, and return to oven for 10 minutes.



Serve immediately. Great served with warm cornbread and butter.





