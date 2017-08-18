NTSB releases preliminary report from Bullard plane crash

A preliminary crash report has revealed more information about a plane crash in Cherokee County that injured two people.

The Aug. 1 crash occurred on the side of Highway 69 in Bullard.

Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a report detailing the incident.

"On August 1. 2017. about 1515 central daylight time, a Cessna IsoF. N8879S, collided with terrain following a loss of control during initial climb after takeoff from runway 12 at the Tarrant Field Airport (6Xo), near Mount Selman, Texas. The flight instructor received minor injuries and the student pilot received serious injuries.

The airplane impacted nose down and received damage to the forward fuselage and wings. The aircraft was registered to and operated by an individual provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 as an instructional flight Visual meteorological conditions prevailed for the flight, which was not on a flight plan. The flight originated from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (Tilt) about 1445."

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified those injured in the crash as Joshua Daniel, 36 of Bullard and Jamie Jackson, 33 of Tomball.

Daniel, the flight student piloting the aircraft had to be intubated after suffering head and a left arm injury in the crash, according to family members.

The Cessna 150, a single-engine plane, went down near the city of Bullard, north of Mount Selman. Jackson was taken by ambulance to ETMC in Tyler, while Daniel was flown to ETMC Tyler by helicopter.

Family members previously told KLTV that they believe that at the time of the crash the two were practicing field runs and doing grass landings at a nearby landing strip just a few hundred yards away from the crash site.

