Large turnout expected at Tyler ISD board meeting following petition to change school's name

The name of a Tyler high school has sparked controversy among parents and concerned residents and several are planning to address the issue during a Tyler Independent School District board meeting.

Two petitions have been established, one in favor of keeping the name "Robert E. Lee High School," and another in favor of changing the name.

The push to change the name followed an incident in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

A large number of parents and residents are expected to speak on the subject at Tyler ISD’s board meeting Monday night. But the district does have a set policy on public participation, so those attending will need to know the district's policy.

The board allows 30 minutes during their meetings to hear comments from the public. Those who want to sign up to speak must do so no later than ten minutes before the meeting starts.

The board limits comments to five minutes per speaker.

According to the policy, if there are multiple speakers on the same issue, the board President may ask the group to designate two or three people to speak.

The policy also says speakers can only address issues related to the district. They may not accrue time from other speakers, they can’t use vulgar language and personal attacks are not allowed.

According to the policy, the board may ask clarifying questions but they cannot respond to any comments.

The policy also states that the board will not tolerate disruption of the meeting my audience members. Members of the audience can be removed after at least one warning from the presiding officer.

Thursday, Tyler ISD released a statement addressing the issue.

"The Tyler ISD administration and Board of Trustees continuously stay aware of national concerns and their impact locally.

If an issue appropriately rises for Board consideration, collaboration between the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees and various leaders throughout Tyler, TX will occur, with logistical assistance from Tyler ISD administration, while in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Tyler ISD policy, and Board operating practices."

Monday's regularly scheduled August board meeting agenda was set to be posted Friday morning.

Review the full policy here:

