AAA says you should avoid driving during the eclipse, here's why

We're on the cusp of a coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the U.S., and AAA is issuing a warning ahead of the much-touted event - don't drive.

You probably already know that looking directly at the eclipse without protective eyewear can damage your eyes, but the travel organization says that isn't the only reason to steer clear of the roads come Aug. 21 when the moon blocks out the sun.

It turns out traffic congestion and distracted driving might be even bigger threats.

"About 200 million live within one day’s drive of the eclipse zone and may be searching for a view,” says Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

AAA says that number represents a little under two-thirds of the country's population.

“Travelers may encounter traffic jams along various points of the totality zone or other areas where the eclipse may be visible,” Armbruster adds.

Fourteen states from Oregon to South Carolina are in what's been dubbed as the "totality zone," a 70-mile wide, 3,000 mile-long arc. Areas in the path include metro and rural areas. There won't be another solar eclipse to cross the U.S. until April 8, 2024, and AAA says the country won't see another coast-to-coast eclipse until Aug. 12, 2045.

Drivers on the road should expect heavy traffic, delays and mishaps. AAA's Oregon/Idaho division is preparing for at least 6,000 roadside calls during the peak time of the eclipse - which varies by location.

If you have to drive, AAA recommends following these driving tips:

Be watchful, alert and courteous of others on the roads, highways and interstates.

Do not drive distracted; don’t use a cell phone or other devices while driving. Focus on the “task” of driving.

Don’t look at the eclipse while driving and don’t take photos while driving.

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event. Do not drive or park on dry grass – it’s a fire danger.

To view and/or photograph the eclipse, exit the highway to a safe location.

While operating a vehicle, don’t wear eclipse glasses.

Turn your headlights on - do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun. Make sure lights are on once the moon crosses in front of the sun.

Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists along smaller roads. People may be parking, walking and cycling alongside the road before the eclipse to get a view. Look for pedestrians who also may be looking up and not looking ahead.

Anticipate heavy congestion, especially on the interstates in the path on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.

August is peak highway construction season. Safety devices like cones, barrels and changeable message signs will be in place, posing a potential risk for distracted drivers even if construction workers may not be present.

