East Texan arrested for possession of child porn

An East Texas man who is accused of possession of child pornography is in Smith County Jail on multiple charges.

Benjamin Cole Andrew, 34, of Tyler, was arrested Thursday evening by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers for possession of child pornography, according to judicial records.

Cole also faces charges for online solicitation of a minor, online solicitation of a minor with sexual conduct, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Cole is currently in the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $180,000.

KLTV has reached out to DPS for more information on the arrest.

