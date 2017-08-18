Back-to-school pickleburgers by Mama Steph

Mama Steph's pickleburgers are fun to make, are portable, and go great inside lunchboxes that you can keep cold with ice packs or in a refrigerator!
Back-to-school pickle burgers
¾ pound ground beef, seasoned and cooked
Dill pickle chips
Cheddar cheese slices
One tube of Biscuit dough
Method:
Preheat oven to 400.
Press a round of biscuit dough into each indention in a muffin tin you've sprayed with cooking spray.
Spoon in a tablespoon or so of cooked meat. Top with a pickle slice, then a slice of good cheese.
Bake at 400 for up to 14 minutes, or until dough is golden brown
Serve with condiment packets like ketchup, mustard, or barbecue sauce...save your extras from your latest fast food visit!
