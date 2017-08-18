Red Zone Rundown: Bullard has pieces to prove preseason predicti - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Bullard has pieces to prove preseason predictions wrong

Bullard is ready to compete for a playoff spot in the District of Doom.
BULLARD, TX (KLTV) -

Once again, we are giving you two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. Just like in Lindale, the Bullard players are learning a new head coach during fall camp. East Texas native Scott Callaway is now in charge of the Panthers program.

Having coached at both Gladewater and Big Sandy, Callaway knows exactly what he's up against in the District of Doom. But here's the good news for Callaway, quarterback Cleet Bowman is a veteran leader and wide receiver Ty Crayton can take it to the house in a hurry.

Making the playoffs in a loaded 9-4A Division I which features Carthage, Kilgore and Henderson won't be easy. In fact, Bullard missed the postseason last year
after qualifying in both 2014 and 2015.

The Panthers though are carrying a chip on their shoulder after seeing some preseason predictions.

