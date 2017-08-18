Red Zone Rundown: Lindale has a unique, but fun situation within the coaching staff

With the smallest enrollment in District 17-5A, and really across the entire classification, Lindale could use that as an excuse for a sub-par season. But under defensive coordinator, turned head coach Chris Cochran, that won't be the case.More >>
Lufkin made a tremendous debut in their first-ever trip to the Little League World Series in a 5-1 win over Michigan.More >>
Once again, we are giving you two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. Just like in Lindale, the Bullard players are learning a new head coach during fall camp. East Texas native Scott Callaway is now in charge of the Panthers program.More >>
The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2017 college football season. The award will recognize the College Football Bowl Subdivision player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.More >>
