Red Zone Rundown: Lindale has a unique, but fun situation within the coaching staff

With the smallest enrollment in District 17-5A, and really across the entire classification, Lindale could use that as an excuse for a sub-par season.



But under defensive coordinator, turned head coach Chris Cochran, that won't be the case. In 11 seasons under Mike Meador, the Eagles made the playoffs six times, but failed to qualify for the postseason in two of the past three seasons.



Lindale has to find a quarterback during fall camp, but running back Jordan Robinson will be a big key on offense after rushing for over 730 yards and

seven touchdowns a year ago.



While Cochran focuses on defense, former Grace head coach Mike Maddox came on board this offseason to be the offensive coordinator. And that my friends makes for a unique situation. Maddox is the boss in the office, but right now Cochran technically runs the show on the field. So coaches, how does this work?



