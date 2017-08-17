Dozens of East Texans gather in small rally for peace

A rally is planned Thursday in Tyler to encourage peace.

A rally is planned Thursday in Tyler to encourage peace.

Dozens of East Texans gathered on the square in Tyler Thursday night.

Several speakers addressed race relations in the country and this past weekend's attack in Virginia.

"A lot of people thought tonight was about peaceful protesters countering something," event speaker DG Montalvo said. "But it wasn't. It was about getting together and encouraging each other without ideology."

Those who gathered emphasized that peace should not be a tough thing to ask for.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.